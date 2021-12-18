Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

“They have been extending the limits of what's possible” regarding Russia, Ryabkov told Interfax in response to a question about the Western threat of tough new sanctions against Moscow.

“But they fail to consider that we will take care of our security and act in a way similar to NATO's logic and also will start extending the limits of what is possible sooner or late,” Ryabkov said. “We will find all the necessary ways, means and solutions needed to ensure our security.”

He didn't elaborate on what action Russia may take if its demands are rejected by the West.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized Friday that any security talks with Moscow would need to take into account the trans-Atlantic alliance's concerns and involve Ukraine and other partners. The White House similarly said it’s discussing the proposals with U.S. allies and partners, but noted that all countries have the right to determine their future without outside interference.

Ryabkov said that NATO’s moves have become increasingly provocative, describing them as “balancing on the edge of war.” He added that Russia now wants to hear a Western response before upping the ante.

“We don't want a conflict. We want to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis,” he said. “Before making any conclusions what to do next and what steps could be taken, we need to make sure that the answer is negative. I hope that the answer will be relatively constructive and we engage in talks.”

He said that the deployment of NATO's troops near Russia in the Baltic and Black Sea regions have challenged Russia's core security interests, adding that “no one should underestimate Moscow's resolve in protecting its national security interests.”

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and shortly after cast its support behind a separatist rebellion in the country’s east. More than seven years of fighting has killed over 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine’s industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

Caption FILE - This file frame from a video released on April 23, 2021, by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, Russian troops board landing vessels after drills in Crimea. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack.(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This file frame from a video released on April 23, 2021, by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, Russian troops board landing vessels after drills in Crimea. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack.(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a view of the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack. (Vadim Savitskiy/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Vadim Savitskiy Caption FILE - In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a view of the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack. (Vadim Savitskiy/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Vadim Savitskiy Credit: Vadim Savitskiy

Caption FILE - U.S President Joe Biden, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter the 'Villa la Grange' during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In a video call last week, Biden warned Putin of "severe consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine, but promised to hold consultations to address Russian security concerns. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Caption FILE - U.S President Joe Biden, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter the 'Villa la Grange' during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In a video call last week, Biden warned Putin of "severe consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine, but promised to hold consultations to address Russian security concerns. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko