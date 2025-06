Russian attacks kill 3 as drones hit Kharkiv and other parts of Ukraine

“Those are ordinary sites of peaceful life — those that should never be targeted,” Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Three people were confirmed killed and at least 60 injured, including nine children aged between 2 and 15, according to Kharkiv regional head Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv has been repeatedly targeted frequently in recent months as Russia had launched repeated large-scale drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Moscow's forces have deployed high numbers of drones and missiles in recent days, with a record bombardment of almost 500 drones on Monday and a wave of 315 drones and seven missiles overnight on Tuesday.

The attacks come despite discussions of a potential ceasefire. The two sides traded memoranda at direct peace talks in Istanbul on June 2 that set out conditions. However, the inclusion of clauses that both sides see as nonstarters make any quick deal unlikely.

Wednesday's strikes also caused widespread destruction in the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts, hitting apartment buildings, private homes, playgrounds, industrial sites and public transport. Images from the scene published by Ukraine’s Emergency Service on Telegram showed burning apartments, shattered windows and firefighters battling the blaze.

“We stand strong. We help one another. And we will endure,” Terekhov said. “Kharkiv is Ukraine. And it cannot be broken.” Ukraine's airforce said that 85 attack and decoy drones were fired over the country over night. Air defense systems intercepted 40 of the drones, while nine more failed to reach their targets without causing damage.

