Russia captures UK national fighting alongside Ukraine in the Kursk region, report says

In Ukraine, Anderson reportedly served as an instructor for Ukrainian troops and was deployed to the Kursk region against his will. Tass published a video of the man saying in English that he doesn’t want to be “here.”

The report couldn’t be independently verified, but if confirmed it could be the first publicly known case of a Western national captured on Russian soil while fighting for Ukraine.

The U.K. Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.