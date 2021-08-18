Russia calls independent election watchdog a 'foreign agent'

It is the second time that Golos, Russia's leading election watchdog founded in 2000, was slapped with the “foreign agent” designation, which implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit the recipient.

The group was first labeled as “foreign agent” in 2013 and liquidated as a non-governmental organization three years later. It has continued to operate without registering as an NGO, exposing violations at various elections.