Russia blocks Navalny-linked voting website

Smart Voting also is available on apps, but Roskomnadzor last week warned Google and Apple they could face fines if they didn't remove the apps from their stores.

The election is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before Russia’s 2024 presidential vote. The Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through a constitutional reform last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

The 45-year-old Navalny is Putin’s most determined political foe. He was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation rejected by Russian officials.

In February, Navalny was ordered to serve 2½ years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.