Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Russia has deployed its warplanes to Belarus for the maneuvers, which will last until Feb. 1. It noted that all of the country's air bases and firing ranges will be involved in the drills.

The exercise will feature joint air patrols, action to support ground forces, airborne operations, air reconnaissance and transport flights, the ministry said. It didn't mention the number of aircraft that will be involved in the drills.