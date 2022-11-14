springfield-news-sun logo
X

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada's) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

In Other News
1
FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder's philanthropic gifts
2
Suspected people smugglers open fire at police in Hungary
3
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey
4
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
5
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top