Russia adds Navalny and his top allies to list of terrorists

Some were declared “undesirable” — a label that outlaws organizations in Russia — or were accused of links to “undesirable” groups, and several were forced to shut down or disband to prevent further prosecution.

The authorities on Tuesday also petitioned the court to have Oleg Navalny serve his one-year suspended sentence in prison. Last year Oleg, together with his brother's top allies, was convicted of violating coronavirus regulations over the protests in support of the politician, and handed a one-year suspended sentence.

Previously Oleg was convicted of fraud alongside his brother in 2014, but while Alexei received a suspended sentence, Oleg was ordered to serve 3 1/2 years in prison. He was released in June 2018.

The crackdown on Alexei Navalny and other dissenting voices in Russia has elicited outrage in the West.

On Tuesday, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano reiterated that "this is not acceptable, that we see this as a continued repression against the critical voices in Russian society.”

The U.S. State Department called the designation of Navalny’s group “troubling” and a “new low” in the government’s moves against opposition figures.

“Russian authorities already have effectively criminalized one of the country’s remaining independent political movements with their earlier designation of Navalny-affiliated organizations as ‘extremists,'" department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "This latest designation represents a new low in Russia’s continuing crackdown on independent civil society.”

Lyubov Sobol, who had left the country after standing two trials on criminal charges last year, told The Associated Press on Tuesday she believed the decision to add Navalny, herself and other allies to the registry of terrorists and extremists was made in the Kremlin.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that the decision regarding myself, Navalny and my closest associates and colleagues was made in the Kremlin with personal contribution by Vladimir Putin. I think he has all matters involving our team under a special control, and it’s not a decision made by lower-ranked officials,” Sobol said.

She said the move was likely aimed at scaring ordinary Russians and vowed that Navalny's team, key members of which have left Russia, will continue their work.

___

Mitya Osipov in Moscow contributed to this report.

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Russian authorities have levied new criminal charges against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian authorities have added imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and some of his top allies to the registry of terrorists and extremists, the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures as he speaks via a video link from a prison during a court session in Petushki, Vladimir region, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Russian authorities have added imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and some of his top allies to the registry of terrorists and extremists, the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists. Existing laws require freezing the bank accounts of those on the list. (Evgeny Feldman/Meduza via AP, File)