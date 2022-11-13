springfield-news-sun logo
X

Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

Nation & World
By MAURICIO SAVARESE, Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Mercedes driver George Russell has won his first race in Formula One at the Brazilian Grand Prix

SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by his teammate Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driver George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos.

The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had him in pole position on the grid. He had seven podium finishes before Sunday's victory.

Hamilton, who started second, had dropped to eighth after his car made contact with Max Verstappen's Red Bull on the seventh lap. The Dutchman was given a five-second penalty and finished in sixth place.

Verstappen and his Red Bull team have already been crowned F1 champions.

The Brazilian GP was the penultimate race of the season ahead of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

In Other News
1
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
2
Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
3
Ten Hag hails culture change after United secures late win
4
Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
5
Pope lunches with poor, denounces 'sirens of populism'
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top