Russell Wilson has agreed to sign a 1-year deal with the Steelers, AP source says

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary.

Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Year 13. Grateful. (at)Steelers."

The 35-year-old Wilson was 11-19 in two seasons with the Broncos after being acquired in a trade from Seattle. He bounced back from a dreadful 2022 season and threw 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, but still lost his job to Jarrett Stidham after going 7-8 in coach Sean Payton’s first season last year.

Wilson led Seattle to eight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

The Steelers lost a wild-card playoff game with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. Rudolph went 3-0 after replacing Kenny Pickett, who was 7-5 before going down with an injury. Mitch Trubisky started the other two games and went 0-2.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to play the Broncos in Denver this upcoming season — and the game could feature a return by Wilson. The NFL is expected to release its league schedule in May.

Last week, the Broncos informed Wilson they'd release him when the new league year begins Wednesday — but gave him permission to speak to other teams.

"We thank Russell for his contributions and dedications to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career," the team posted on its social media channels last week, adding, "We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency."

After signing a nearly quarter-billion dollar extension before playing a down in Denver, Wilson contended the Broncos had threatened to bench him for the final nine games last season if he didn’t push back his $37 million injury guarantee in his contract.

Wilson declined to adjust his deal and started seven more games before getting benched in what Payton insisted was a football move, not a financial one.

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed.

