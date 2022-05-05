Ruidiaz scores pair, Sounders top Pumas 3-0 to win CCL title

The second goal was even better. Precise passes from Jordan Morris to Lodeiro and then Ruidíaz left the striker in perfect position to beat Talavera.

Lodeiro’s goal just added to the party and the 3-0 win was the largest margin of victory in any CCL final match.

The sides were even at 2-2 after a wild first leg. Pumas took a 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of goals from Juan Dinenno, the top scorer in the tournament. Seattle rallied behind two penalty kick goals from Lodeiro to draw level and simplify the second leg. The second of Lodeiro’s two goals in Mexico City came in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

But Dinenno was mostly quiet in the second leg. His best chance was a free kick midway through the second half that missed the net. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made a terrific save on Diogo’s free header in the 65th minute.

Frei was named the overall player of the tournament.

Seattle managed to finish where Real Salt Lake (2011), Montreal (2015), Toronto (2018) and LAFC (2020) fell short in the past as MLS teams that reached the final. Real Salt Lake and Montreal both returned home after pulling off draws on the road against LigaMX opponents, only to be defeated on their home turf.

Seattle finished the tournament unbeaten in all eight matches of the knockout stage and went 2-0-2 against LigaMX clubs after beating out Leon in the quarterfinals.

United States' Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga heads the ball during the second half of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final against Mexico's Pumas, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

United States' Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) and forward Jordan Morris (13) block a free kick against Mexico's Pumas during the second half of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

United States' Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) battles for the ball with Mexico's Pumas midfielder Favio Alvarez during the second half of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

United States' Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) celebrates a goal from teammate forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) during the first half of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final against Mexico's Pumas, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

United States' Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, left, and teammate defender Yeimar Gómez (28) celebrate a goal scored by teammate forward Raul Ruidiaz as Mexico's Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera looks on, right, during the first half of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Fans for Mexico's Pumas look on at Lumen Field during the first half of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final against United States' Seattle Sounders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)