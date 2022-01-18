Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani Sidney Powell stands behind. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani Sidney Powell stands behind. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Nation & World
By FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a new batch of subpoenas Tuesday to some of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former president.

The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly defended the president and his baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the 2020 election.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

The committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Trump. The panel is also seeking information about Giuliani's reported efforts to persuade state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for President Donald Trump, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for President Donald Trump, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for President Donald Trump, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Sidney Powell, right, speaks next to former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, as members of President Donald Trump's legal team, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

FILE - Sidney Powell, right, speaks next to former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, as members of President Donald Trump's legal team, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Sidney Powell, right, speaks next to former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, as members of President Donald Trump's legal team, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Credit: Robert Bumsted

In Other News
1
US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet civilization
2
Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort
3
NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break
4
Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death
5
FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top