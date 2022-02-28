Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ruble sinks 26% after SWIFT sanctions against Russian banks

Nation & World
Updated 29 minutes ago
The ruble has plunged nearly 26% against the U.S. dollar after Western nations moved to block Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system

TOKYO (AP) — The ruble sank nearly 26% against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Western nations moved to block Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.

The ruble was trading at a record low 105.27 per dollar, down from about 84 per dollar late Friday.

Over the weekend, Japan joined the moves by the U.S. and other western nations to impose more sanctions against Russia.

Restrictions on the Russian central bank target its access to more than $600 billion in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal. They hinder Russia’s ability to support the ruble as it plunges in value.

Sanctions announced earlier had taken the Russian currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history.

In Other News
1
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Putin escalates tensions
2
'CODA' takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins
3
Live updates: UN to hold 2 meetings on Russia-Ukraine war
4
North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite
5
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top