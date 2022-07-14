Royals patching up roster for Toronto, image among fans

Later in the day, the club tweeted: “The Royals have hosted multiple free COVID-19 vaccine events for the community and encourage all to be vaccinated and safe so we can live our fullest lives, in and away from the ballpark.”

The post included a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which says vaccines are proven “to reduce the risk of COVID-19, including the risk of severe illness and death among people who are fully vaccinated.” But new omicron variants are driving COVID-19 hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks.

It's been an embarrassing two days for a franchise trying to build goodwill for a new downtown ballpark — with major public funding — but is struggling with overwhelming fan apathy. There were just 11,016 on hand for the Royals' win over Detroit on Wednesday, dragging their season average down to 15,768 — better than just four other clubs.

“We’ve always been an organization that promotes and encourages individual choices,” said Moore, who insisted the Royals' medical staff, coaches and front office have tried to educate players about the efficacy of vaccines.

“Unfortunately, some of this affects the team," Moore said. "We’re disappointed in some of that.”

Much like Merrifield, Benintendi and Taylor are potential trade pieces for the last-place club, and their vaccination status might impact what kind of return Kansas City could expect for them ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

“For me, it was a personal decision,” Benintendi said, “and I’m going to leave it at that.”

The other Royals players barred from making the trip to Toronto were first baseman Hunter Dozier, right-handed starters Brad Keller and Brady Singer, relief pitcher Dylan Coleman and backup catcher Cam Gallagher.

There had been 25 players all season placed on MLB's restricted list for being unvaccinated before the 10 from Kansas City, and the most any team had been without was four. All but two of the 35 were born in the U.S.

The Royals players will forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. That means they will collectively lose $726,128 in salary, headlined by Benintendi losing $186,813, Merrifield losing $153,846, Keller losing $106,044 and Dozier and Taylor losing $98,901 apiece.

“We’ve talked to these guys," Dozier said of his vaccinated teammates. "They’re not judging us at all.”

Nevertheless, they're left to play alongside minor leaguers in their last series before the All-Star break.

The Royals recalled infielder Nick Pratto and purchased the contracts of infielders Nate Eaton and Michael Massey, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. They also recalled infielder Maikel Garcia, catcher Sebastian Rivero and left-hander Angel Zerpa from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Rivero has appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons, Zerpa has made two career appearances and Hicklen struck out in his first two big league at-bats in May. The rest have yet to make their major league debut.

The moves leave Kansas City with two roster spots still available for this weekend.

“What it presents is an opportunity for some young guys to step in who wouldn’t normally be here,” manager Mike Matheny said. “It will affect what we’re doing rotation-wise and that will be another question that we’ll have to answer later. I’m excited about some guys coming in and getting a chance.”

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield watches from the dugout during the second inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Today marked the first day Merrifield has missed playing after setting a Royals record of playing in 533 consecutive games. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez runs out a triple against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor, right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez (8) after their baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, July 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals right fielder Kyle Isbel catches a fly ball from Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring off a Hunter Dozier triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher and relief pitcher Joel Payamps (38) celebrate after their baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 5-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)