Queen Elizabeth II skips service after discomfort issues

Friday’s televised church service is expected to bring the first public appearance by Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, during their visit to Britain for the jubilee.
The couple, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile Thursday, appearing only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.
___
Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Credit: Steve Parsons
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Credit: Steve Parsons
Credit: Steve Parsons
Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Credit: Alastair Grant
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Credit: Steve Parsons
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Credit: Steve Parsons
Credit: Steve Parsons
People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang
People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang
Credit: Justin Tang
A person stands at an entrance to Parliament Hill to take photos of images of Queen Elizabeth II being projected onto Parliament's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang
A person stands at an entrance to Parliament Hill to take photos of images of Queen Elizabeth II being projected onto Parliament's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Justin Tang
Credit: Justin Tang