Roy Moore seeks to revive lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen

Before the 2nd Circuit, Klayman urged a reinstatement of the 2019 lawsuit to allow him to gather evidence to prove that the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court was defamed and subject to emotional distress and fraud because he was tricked into an interview with Cohen.

“There’s nothing more heinous than being accused of being a pedophile,” Klayman said. “People jump off buildings over that.”

Circuit Judge Gerald E. Lynch noted that Moore had signed a release provision for the show, before he knew Cohen was involved, disclaiming reliance on “any representation made about who these people are and what they're up to.”

And he added that the ability of Moore to bring claims of fraud, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress were “categorically released” by papers Moore signed before going on the show.

On many arguments Klayman made, he was challenged by Lynch or Circuit Judge Rosemary S. Pooler.

At one point, Klayman expressed disappointment with the lower court judge, and Lynch quickly jumped to the judge's defense.

"Don't tell me that Judge Cronan went back on something he promised you," Lynch said, explaining that Cronan told Klayman he had a valid argument but ultimately decided that the law favored Cohen.

Still, Klayman pleaded for a reinstatement of the lawsuit, saying: “You have to give it to a jury. It's not for a judge to decide.”

“This was not handled fairly. It was not handled the right way," Klayman added. "And my client deserves his day in court.”

Attorney Elizabeth McNamara, arguing for Cohen, said the papers Moore signed before he appeared on the show prevented him from making his defamation claims.

And she said Cohen's depiction of himself as being capable of discerning whether someone is a pedophile by waving a magic wand “is the classic satirical commentary that is fully protected by the First Amendment.”

Moore, a Republican, has sometimes been called the Ten Commandments judge, known for hardline stances opposing same-sex marriage and supporting the public display of the Ten Commandments.

During his 2017 race for U.S. Senate, sexual accusations contributed to his loss to Democrat Doug Jones, the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in a quarter-century.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Lawyer Larry Klayman speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Jan. 3, 2019. Klayman, Roy Moore's attorney, tried to convince three federal appeals court judges to revive a $95 million lawsuit the former Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate brought against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in New York, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File) Credit: Sait Serkan Gurbuz Credit: Sait Serkan Gurbuz Combined Shape Caption FILE - Lawyer Larry Klayman speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Jan. 3, 2019. Klayman, Roy Moore's attorney, tried to convince three federal appeals court judges to revive a $95 million lawsuit the former Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate brought against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in New York, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File) Credit: Sait Serkan Gurbuz Credit: Sait Serkan Gurbuz