Rory McIlroy has masterful start at Augusta and closes in on career Grand Slam

“It was an awesome day and puts me in a great position going into tomorrow,” McIlroy said.

He led by two shots over a familiar foe — Bryson DeChambeau, who delivered some magic of his own with a 45-foot birdie putt to start his round and a putt from nearly 50 feet for birdie on the 18th hole that gave him a 69.

It was DeChambeau who crushed McIlroy’s spirit last year at Pinehurst No. 2 by beating him at the U.S. Open, stretching McIlroy's drought in the majors to more than a decade.

“It will be the grandest stage we've had in a long time, and I'm excited for it,” DeChambeau said. “It's going to be an electric atmosphere.”

Also familiar to McIlroy was his position going into the final day at Augusta National.

It was 14 years ago when McIlroy, a 21-year-old with long, curly locks and unlimited potential, took a four-shot lead into the final round of the Masters. What followed was a meltdown that left him in tears when he shot 80.

He hasn't had a better chance at that green jacket until this week, when he recovered from two double bogeys in the opening round and responded with rounds of 66-66.

At stake Sunday is a chance to become only the sixth player to capture all four professional majors, a feat last accomplished nearly 25 years ago by Tiger Woods at the British Open.

Corey Conners, who went from a five-shot deficit to one shot behind McIlroy in a span of three holes on this wild Saturday, closed with eight straight pars for a 70. He was in third place, four shots behind.

No one else was closer than six shots of McIlroy. Justin Rose, who had a one-shot lead at the start of the day, shot 75 and was seven shots back.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and world's No. 1 player, was stuck in neutral on a thrilling afternoon with so much movement. He was having to stay in the game with tough pars and managed only two birdies in his round of 72. He also was seven shots behind.

“You can only shoot so low if you’re going to have to wedge it from 100 yards to make par,” Scheffler said.

The rest of this Saturday didn't lack for excitement, roars coming from all corners from the time McIlroy blasted his opening drive over the bunkers to set up birdie all the way to the end when DeChambeau went from a fairway bunker to the edge of the green to an unlikely birdie.

McIlroy shied away from the notion this is a rematch with DeChambeau, a chance to atone from last June when he missed two short putts down the stretch.

“The big thing is not to make it a rematch,” McIlroy said. “Stay in my own little world. There's a few people who can make a run. I have to do what I've been doing, surround myself in my own little cocoon.”

DeChambeau was fist-pumping his way around Augusta National with key short-game shots. For all his power, this was a masterclass in chipping and putting. And he relishes a shot at green jacket, especially with McIlroy at his side.

“Two behind, I couldn't ask for more,” he said.

So much of what McIlroy did was a reminder of how much it all can change. Even so, his start was nothing short of astonishing.

A wedge to 10 feet for birdie on the first hole. And after the cheers died for DeChambeau's long birdie putt at the first, McIlroy cranked up the volume by chipping in for eagle on the par-5 second. He holed a 7-foot birdie on the third, had a two-putt on the par-3 fourth and then hammered another drive — 70 yards by Conners — leaving him a 9-iron to 18 feet for yet another birdie 3.

And it could have been better. He made a soft bogey on the par-5 eighth with a weak chip from behind the green. He missed a 5-foot birdie putt from above the hole on No. 9. He three-putted from long range for bogey on the 10th.

McIlroy missed another birdie chance on the 17th, missing an 8-foot putt and he was visibly angry with himself walking off the green. Every shot matters. McIlroy knows that from experience in 2011.

Patrick Reed, who won the Masters in 2018, birdied two of the last three holes for a 69 and was at 6-under 210 along with Ludvig Aberg, the runner-up a year ago who finally got in gear with three straight birdies on the back nine for a 69.

Shane Lowry also was in the mix, getting within two shots of the lead at one point until he missed a good birdie chance at the 15th and bogeys on the final two holes for a 72. He was seven behind, and likely left to rooting for close friend McIlroy.

