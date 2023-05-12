Rookie Casey Schmitt has 4 hits for historic start, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-2

Cobb was removed after walking Josh Rojas in the eighth. Tyler Rogers relieved and retired Ketel Marte on a double-play grounder.

Dominic Fletcher had three hits, including a two-run single in the ninth against reliever Cole Waites for the Diamondbacks, who have lost three in a row.

Arizona’s best chance against Cobb came in the second when Christian Walker and Fletcher singled to put runners on the corners with one out. But Gabriel Moreno hit into a double play started by Schmitt to end the threat.

Henry (1-1) lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and two runs. He walked two and struck out two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Austin Slater was placed on the injured list with a strained left hamstring. Bryce Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and started in center field Thursday, going 0 for 3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Davies (strained left oblique), sidelined since April 8, is scheduled to throw on Sunday or Monday, manager Torey Lovullo said before the game. The goal is to have him throw four innings or 55 pitches. ... OF Corbin Carroll had a day off as he continues to recover from a contusion on his left knee. “He’s fine, we just want to be smart about it,” Lovullo said.

NEXT

Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.00 ERA) will start Friday night. The Giants have not yet announced a starter.

