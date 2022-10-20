Ronaldo left out of Man United squad for Chelsea match

It left Ten Hag fielding questions about the incident on a night when United produced arguably its best performance of the season.

“I don’t pay attention today,” the Dutchman said after the match. “We deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players.”

Ten Hag has already proved himself a strict disciplinarian — canceling his team's day off after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August, while he was also critical of Ronaldo and other players for leaving a preseason friendly after Rayo Vallecano at halftime in July.

