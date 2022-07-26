Ronaldo arrives at Man United's training base, set for talks

United has said Ronaldo has not returned to training yet because of “personal reasons.” Ten Hag has repeatedly said he is counting on Ronaldo being part of the squad this season.

If United does allow Ronaldo to join another club, it leaves ten Hag short of center forwards in his squad and with little more than a month left in Europe's summer transfer window to bring in a replacement.

In Ronaldo's absence, Anthony Martial has been playing up front and impressed on the preseason tour, scoring three goals in four games.

Martial spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla last year, scoring one goal, so it could represent an unlikely second chance for the French striker.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was one of the players to leave United during this offseason because his contract expired.

United has been linked with the signing of Ajax forward Antony.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Carrington Training Ground, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 26, 2022. (Peter Powell/PA via AP)