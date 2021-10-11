Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM

After a day of deliberations Monday with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated USR leader Ciolos to try to form a government. Ciolos previously served as prime minister between 2015 and 2017 in a caretaker cabinet.

“We are ready to take responsibility for the government and start negotiations with the other parties," Ciolos said in a statement after his nomination. "Our objective is to get Romania out of the crisis and for that, it takes a lot of responsibility from all political forces.”