Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote

In a press conference after Tuesday’s vote, Iohannis said it was a crisis “generated by cynical politicians” and that he will convene Romania's political parties next week.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic, wave four has hit us hard,” he said. “We are in an energy prices crisis … but what did some politicians think? To add another crisis!”

Claudiu Tufis, an associate professor of political science at the University of Bucharest, told The Associated Press that he expects politicians to create a Liberal cabinet with support from the Social Democrats “in parliament, but not in the cabinet.”

USR-Plus have expressed a wish to restore the governing coalition with a different prime minister.

The Liberal-led government came to power following a parliamentary election last December.

The ongoing crisis could hamper Romania’s efforts to tackle an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million, which is currently putting the country’s hospitals under serious strain.

On Tuesday, Romania recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections — 15,037 cases — since the pandemic started.

