Romania hits pandemic record of nearly 20,000 infections

Romania is the EU’s second-least vaccinated nation against COVID-19, with just 49% of adults being double-jabbed against COVID-19, compared with a bloc average of 80%. Over the past week, Romania has administered fewer than 20,000 jabs a day, official data shows.

Dragos Zaharia, a primary care doctor at the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology in Bucharest, said it’s a “big relief” that outpatient evaluations in his hospital are this time resulting in “a minimal number of admissions.”

“The cases are much less severe than in the delta wave. I am not expecting a big impact on hospitalizations and deaths,” he told The Associated Press. “It seems the pandemic end is near.”

