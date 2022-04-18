springfield-news-sun logo
Romanchuk, Schar win Boston Marathon wheelchair titles

Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, left, and Daniel Romanchuck, of the United States, hold the trophy after winning the men's and women's wheelchair divisions of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Nation & World
By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
A pair of familiar faces made it to top of the winner’s stand in the wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — A pair of familiar faces made it to top of the winner's stand in the wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon.

American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men's wheelchair title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds on Monday. Fellow American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain’s Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.

In the women's race, Switzerland's Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, crossing the line in 1:41:08. She was followed by American Susannah Scaroni in 1:46:20 and Australian Madison De Rozario in 1:52:48.

The 23-year-old Romanchuk led for 23 miles of the 26.2-mile course, besting a field that didn't include defending champion and five-time Boston winner Marcel Hug, who withdrew hours before the race for unspecified reasons.

Romanchuk previously won the Boston race in 2019 when he became the first American since 1993 to win the title. He finished third in the New York Marathon in November and second in the first fall edition of the Boston event last year.

Schar led the women's field throughout. Her win comes on the heels of the 37-year-old's victories in Berlin in September and London in October.

Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States, holds his hand over his heart during an awards ceremony after winning the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Daniel Romanchuck, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the Mens Wheelchair Division of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Daniel Romanchuck, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the Mens Wheelchair Division of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, breaks the tape to win the women's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, breaks the tape to win the women's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Manuela Schar of Switzerland hits the tape to win the Women's Wheelchair Division of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Manuela Schar of Switzerland hits the tape to win the Women's Wheelchair Division of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The men's wheelchair division breaks from the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

The men's wheelchair division breaks from the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

