Romance fiction award withdrawn for novel about war veteran

Witemeyer's publisher, Bethany House, issued a statement saying it was “saddened” by the response to the book.

“Witemeyer wrote this carefully-researched story with the knowledge that it would include some of the darkest moments of our nation’s history, including deplorable acts of violence like the Wounded Knee Massacre,” the statement reads. “It was neither the author’s nor publisher’s wish to offend, but rather to recount this history for the tragedy it was. That it was perpetuated by ordinary people like the characters in Witemeyer’s novel is a sobering aspect of that tragedy.”

In an email Friday to The Associated Press, Witemeyer wrote: “While I don’t agree with RWA’s choice to rescind an award fairly won, I understand why they felt compelled to take such action, and I harbor no resentment toward them.”

The RWA acknowledged previous troubles in its statement. In 2020, much of its leadership resigned or was forced out because of low diversity and the awards themselves were renamed. They had been called the RITA Award, in honor of the first association president, Rita Clay Estrada. They were renamed the Vivian Award, for Vivian Stephens, a Black author who helped found the RWA.