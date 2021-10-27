Roller derby team sues Cleveland Guardians to stop name use

In April, the baseball team filed a trademark application for the Guardians name in the East African island nation of Mauritius, “effectively hiding the application unless one knew where to look,” the lawsuit said.

The baseball team contacted the roller derby team in June, telling team officials it was considering using the Guardians name and asked the roller derby team to send a photo of its jersey, the lawsuit said.

When the roller derby team offered to sell the rights to the Guardians name to the baseball team, the former Indians offered to pay a “nominal amount" that the roller derby team rejected, the lawsuit said.

The baseball team subsequently made another trademark filing in Mauritius for the team logo, the lawsuit said. The team also filed two federal trademark applications in July claiming exclusive rights to the Guardians name.

Negotiations between the two teams over rights to the name began after the baseball team's July announcement and broke down on Tuesday, the lawsuit said.

The roller derby team wants the baseball team to advertise and promote that it would no longer call itself the Guardians with “at least as much effort and resources” used to promote the new name, the lawsuit said.

It also wants the baseball team to establish a fund equal to what the team spends on advertising and promotions if it continues using the Guardians name so the roller derby team can buy “corrective advertising.”