Roger Federer's last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal

“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview with The Associated Press this week about his emotions when realizing it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”

A couple of hours before Friday’s match, Federer tweeted: “I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight.”

It was poetic that Federer would close things out by sharing a court with Nadal, who was often an on-court nemesis but became an off-court friend.

Before Federer, the men’s mark for most major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, accumulating eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.

His substantial resume includes 103 career singles trophies in all, 310 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a Davis Cup title and Olympic medals. Beyond his elegance and effectiveness on court, Federer was seen as a statesman for tennis, someone whose immense popularity helped drive fans to the sport.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton

Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung