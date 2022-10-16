Rodriguez's 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State

Forbes had it read right away and jumped the route for an easy pickoff. It was his second pick-six in three games and the fifth of his career, tying an SEC record.

Levis quickly regrouped to hit Dekel Crowdus with a 50-yard strike, and Rodriguez dragged several defenders with him for the 7-yard TD run that was upheld on review.

Levis finished 17 of 23 passing for 230 yards to outdo record-breaking MSU counterpart Will Rogers, who was 25 of 37 for 203 and a 1-yard TD to Austin Williams.

FLAG DAY

This game was notable for the number and yardage lost to penalties by both teams. MSU was flagged 13 times for 109 yards, with blame shared on both sides of the line. Kentucky was whistled 11 times for 81 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Mississippi State should remain ranked, albeit a couple spots lower after its winning streak ended. Kentucky will remain ranked after redeeming itself.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs entered the game clicking in all phases and averaging over 40 points during their three-game winning streak. Everything came to a screeching halt as they reached the end zone just once, and that was midway through the third period. The ground game managed just 22 yards.

Kentucky: The Wildcats looked more whole with Levis back and Rodriguez adding another solid performance. Their defense bounced back big time from a flat second half last week, pressuring Rogers and limiting his receivers' space after the catch. Matt Ruffolo missed a 51-yard field goal, but converted from 28 and 37 yards for points his team needed.

“I didn't know the outcome going into this game, but I knew we would play like that, like we play," coach Mark Stoops said. “Tough, resilient, together and play hard like we do. And that we'd respond.”

UP NEXT

Mississippi State visits No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

Kentucky has a bye before visiting No. 6 Tennessee on Oct. 29.

