Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy's Cowboys 31-28 in OT

McCarthy chose to go for it on fourth-and-3 from Green Bay's 35 on the opening possession of overtime instead of trying a long field goal. Dak Prescott was pressured by Jarran Reed and threw a desperation pass to Tony Pollard that fell incomplete.

The Packers had third-and-1 from their own 44 on the ensuing drive when Rodgers threw across the middle to Allen Lazard, who caught the ball just beyond midfield and raced to the 20 for a 36-yard gain. The Packers then set things up for Crosby's game-winning kick.

Green Bay’s Aaron Jones rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Watson, a second-round pick from North Dakota State, finished with four catches for 107 yards and became the first Packers rookie since Keith Woodside in 1988 to have multiple touchdown catches in a game. They were the first three TD catches of Watson's career (he had a 15-yard TD run against New England on Oct. 2).

Rodgers found Watson for a 39-yard score on fourth-and-7 with 13:23 left. They connected again on a game-tying 7-yard TD with 2:29 remaining.

Watson had a 58-yard touchdown — the Packers’ longest completion of the season — in the second quarter. He celebrated by doing a back flip in the end zone.

Dallas scored 21 straight points to take its 28-14 lead.

Prescott’s 5-yard pass to Dalton Schultz tied the game at 14-all with 8 seconds left in the first half. After a fumbled punt return by Amari Rodgers gave Dallas the ball at the Green Bay 45, Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 30-yard gain to set up Tony Pollard’s 13-yard touchdown run with 7:14 left in the third.

Lamb capped the Cowboys’ next possession with a 35-yard touchdown reception.

Lamb finished with 11 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Pollard ran for 115 yards and a score. Prescott went 27 of 46 for 265 yards, three TDs and two interceptions.

INJURIES

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown left with a concussion in the second quarter.

The Cowboys were missing running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee). ... Green Bay’s defense was missing outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee). The Packers placed Gary and Stokes on injured reserve after both players were hurt in a 15-9 loss at Detroit last week.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: At Minnesota on Sunday.

Packers: Host Tennessee on Thursday night.

