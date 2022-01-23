Rodgers enters uncertain offseason after short postseason

When the Packers had the ball in a tie game in the closing minutes, they went three-and-out and punted, which eventually led to the 49ers’ winning field goal.

And it was only fitting the game came down to a kick because the Packers’ special teams breakdowns enabled San Francisco to pull off this comeback. Green Bay’s kick teams were its biggest weakness all year, and that was never more evident than Saturday night.

The 49ers tied the game with 4:41 left when Jordan Willis blocked Corey Bojorquez's punt and Talanoa Hufanga returned it 6 yards into the end zone.

There was an equally big special teams mistake on the final play of the first half.

After Rodgers threw a 75-yard pass to Aaron Jones – the longest completion of his playoff career – the Packers had the ball at the San Francisco 14 with a chance to build on their 7-0 lead. But after Nick Bosa sacked Rodgers and forced a fumble the Packers recovered, Jimmie Ward blocked Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field goal attempt.

Green Bay needed to capitalize on that long pass from Rodgers to Jones because the Packers didn’t create enough big plays. After A.J. Dillon scored from 6 yards to cap the game’s first possession, the Packers did relatively little with the ball.

The Packers have contended just about every season Rodgers has been healthy, yet haven’t reached a Super Bowl since their 2010 championship season. Now the question is whether Rodgers will continue chasing a second Super Bowl title in a Packers uniform.

Rodgers said last month he would try to make a decision on his future soon and was keeping all options open. All-Pro receiver Davante Adams also has an uncertain future as he enters free agency.

Rodgers and Adams put out Instagram posts in the offseason with references to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls during their 1997-98 title run that was chronicled in the ESPN documentary “Last Dance,” a winking suggestion that this also might be their last year together in Green Bay.

Caption Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption San Francisco 49ers' Arik Armstead sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash