Rockies fall 8-3 to Rangers and become 1st team to start season 7-36 in modern era

The Rockies became the first team to start 7-36 in the modern era (since 1901). They were swept for the seventh time and are 0-3 under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who replaced Bud Black on Sunday.

The Rangers (23-21) have won five consecutive games to match a season-best winning streak.

Langford homered in a four-run first inning. García homered in the sixth.

Texas’ other first-inning runs scored on Josh Jung’s bases-loaded walk and Evan Carter’s fielder’s choice.

Jake Burger doubled home two runs for the Rangers in the fifth inning.

Corbin (3-2) pitched six innings for his first win since April 22. He allowed Michael Toglia’s second-inning solo homer and Kyle Farmer’s two-run shot in the sixth.

Antonio Senzatela (1-7), tied for the major league lead in losses, gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .381 against him.

It was Rangers manager Bruce Bochy’s 2,194th career win, tying him with Sparky Anderson for sixth place overall.

Key moment

The first six Rangers batters reached base, and the first four scored. In their 4-1 win Tuesday, their first three batters reached and scored.

Key stats

Texas starters have a 2.17 ERA over the last six games. Colorado has been outscored 44-15 in first innings.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.72 ERA) will make his first career appearance against the Houston Astros on Thursday at Globe Life Field against RHP Hunter Brown (6-1, 1.48), who’s tied for the most wins in the majors.

Rockies RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 2.95) will pitch Friday at Arizona. The Diamondbacks haven’t identified a starter.

