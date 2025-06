Rockies' 2nd straight win in Miami ends MLB-record streak of series losses at 22

“That was big-time for the boys, to get that first series win,” Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said. “Who would’ve known it wouldn’t come until June. But the time is now. I’m happy for them."

Colorado, a major league-worst 11-50, won consecutive games for just the second time this year after beating Atlanta on April 30 and San Francisco the next day. They go for a series sweep against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Goodman's teammates seemed unsurprised by his pivotal role in securing the Rockies' first series win of the season.

"He's just raking, and when he's hot, he's one of the best hitters in the game," centerfielder Brenton Doyle told Rockies.tv. “I hope he keeps it up. He's one of my good buddies and that was awesome.”

Rockies reliever Seth Halvorsen earned his third save, but only after Heriberto Hernandez drove his 1-1 pitch about 400 feet to left-center, where Doyle made a game-ending, running catch at the wall.

“I’m not going to lie; off the bat, I thought that was a homer,” Schaeffer said. “But it wasn’t, so it’s all good. It’s the best having (Doyle) in center field.”

Excluding one-game series, the Rockies are the fourth team since MLB expansion in 1961 to go 18 series before recording their first series win in a season. The 1987 Padres, 1969 Montreal Expos and 1962 Washington Senators all won their first series of those seasons in their 19th series.

Before the Rockies arrived in Miami, they'd gone 3-28 on the road — the worst road mark at that point of season in more than a century — and had not won back-to-back road games since last Sept. 5-6.

“It’s nice to get a couple wins. It’s good to get that first series win,” Schaffer said. “Now we just move forward.”

___

AP MLB: https://apn.500ews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP