Rockers on Broadway drops a charity album of 12 live tracks

"Rockers On Broadway: Live" features Alex Brightman and Cervaris belting out "Under Pressure," Dolenz of The Monkees singing "I'm a Believer," LaChanze doing "Purple Rain," Alice Ripley singing "Hallelujah," Constantine Maroulis singing "No Rain" and Williams performing his signature "The Rainbow Connection."

Others songs on the album include “What About Us” by Isabelle Gottfried, “December 1963 (Oh What a Night)” by Christian Hoff and Donnie Kehr, “Dream a Little Dream” by Emma Hunton, “The Show Must Go On” by Morgan James, “Space Captain” by Michael Lanning and “Thugz Mansion/A Change Is Gonna Come” by Donald Webber.