Rocker Victoria De Angelis spins a DJ set as Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show spills onto the streets

Maneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis set the upbeat tempo as she spun the soundtrack DJ set outside the brand’s Metropol Theater. The fashion-savvy rocker wore a beaded dress from the runway as she created a party mood.

Street-savvy looks

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana designed a collection largely for the young, well-heeled street crowd – the kids that hang out on the fringe of fashion weeks, dressing for street photographers and wondering how to get a seat at the shows.

Big outerwear provided protection from the elements for skimpier under layers: short shorts, or lacy lingerie, worn with thigh-high knit tights under biker boots. Alternatively, loose cargo pants or bejeweled denim paired with lace corsettes. Knit caps topped most looks.

Fur makes a comeback

Shearling fur treated to mimic the real deal – a huge trend on the Milan runway this season – underlined the glamour of the collection. A fur skirt and skimpy bra top were worn under a big, Arctic-proof fur. A fur vest featured leather pockets. Military coats and utility cargo pants featured shearling fur detailing.

Timless tailoring and sexy sheers

A few timeless pieces made an appearance, including a tailored overcoat, a double-breasted blazer and a cropped jacket with understated fur accents.

The show shifted gears to close with a series of sexy, sheer beaded dresses, with fringe and feathery details.

Cool Girls Rule

Dolce & Gabbana confidante Naomi Campbell and Korean actress Kim So-hyun had front-row seats for the collection dedicated to the “Cool Girls.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP