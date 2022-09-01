Robot that stocks drinks is newest thing at the corner store

TX SCARA, which goes at an undisclosed price, can restock up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day. Its artificial intelligence, called “GORDON,” knows when and where products need to be placed on shelves, according to Tokyo-based Telexistence, which created TX SCARA.

“We want to automate all the repetitive jobs and boring jobs done by humans. That is the direction we are going. And the best way to do that is to use the robots,” Chief Executive Jin Tomioka said.

Industrial robots are already common in factories, but Tomioka’s 50-employee company sees great potential at warehouses and home centers, he said. His robots are far more affordable than industrial robots, such as those at auto plants, but can prove just as crucial for social needs, designed to coexist and collaborate with people, helping out with routine and rudimentary tasks.

Tomioka’s robots are tailored for existing stores, which don't have to change their layout or routine. Their hardware uses Nvidia GPU-accelerated AI technologies to allow for remote control over Azure, the cloud computing service operated by Microsoft.

A Telexistence operator wearing virtual reality glasses can see problems when they occur, such as a dropped beverage, and fix them from the company office.

TX SCARA is now at 300 of the 16,000 FamilyMart stores in Japan. There are 40,000 more conbini in Japan, and the U.S. has about 150,000 convenience stores.

With its aging population, Japan has a labor shortage that's expected to only get more severe in coming years.

FamilyMart Executive Officer Tomohiro Kano referred to the Japanese expression “seeking even a cat’s paw for help” to describe how desperate a situation might get. “At FamilyMart, we are seeking a robot’s arm for help,” he said with a laugh.

While modern robots are taking on serious work like mapping disaster zones and helping doctors perform surgery, the humble TX SCARA tirelessly does the unglamorous work of stocking shelves with bottled tea and orange drinks.

IT worker Taisuke Miyaki watched the robot working as he peered into the beverage shelf. He acknowledged he hadn’t noticed it before although he shops at FamilyMart often, especially for his favorite bottled jasmine tea.

“Come to think of it, the shelves are always nicely stocked lately,” he said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Combined Shape Caption Telexistence CEO Jin Tomioka stands before his company’s robot, TX SCARA, center back, as it stocks drinks in the refrigerated section of a FamilyMart convenience store in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama) Credit: Yuri Kageyama Credit: Yuri Kageyama Combined Shape Caption Telexistence CEO Jin Tomioka stands before his company’s robot, TX SCARA, center back, as it stocks drinks in the refrigerated section of a FamilyMart convenience store in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama) Credit: Yuri Kageyama Credit: Yuri Kageyama

Combined Shape Caption FamilyMart Executive Officer Tomohiro Kano looks at a packed lunch at a FamilyMart convenience store in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, where the TX SCARA robot is stocking shelves with bottles and cans. The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama) Credit: Yuri Kageyama Credit: Yuri Kageyama Combined Shape Caption FamilyMart Executive Officer Tomohiro Kano looks at a packed lunch at a FamilyMart convenience store in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, where the TX SCARA robot is stocking shelves with bottles and cans. The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama) Credit: Yuri Kageyama Credit: Yuri Kageyama

Combined Shape Caption Telexistence CEO Jin Tomioka, left, and FamilyMart Executive Officer Tomohiro Kano look at shelves of a FamilyMart convenience store in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, as the TX SCARA robot stocks shelves with battles and cans. The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama) Credit: Yuri Kageyama Credit: Yuri Kageyama Combined Shape Caption Telexistence CEO Jin Tomioka, left, and FamilyMart Executive Officer Tomohiro Kano look at shelves of a FamilyMart convenience store in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, as the TX SCARA robot stocks shelves with battles and cans. The robot can restock shelves with up to 1,000 bottles and cans a day. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama) Credit: Yuri Kageyama Credit: Yuri Kageyama