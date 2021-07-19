Robinhood sees valuation of up to $35 billion as public co.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it hopes to price 55 million shares in its initial public offering in a range of $38 to $42 per share. It could raise approximately $2.3 billion if shares are sold at the high end of the range.

Robinhood is offering approximately 52.4 million shares. The company's founders Baiju Bhatt and Vladimir Tenev, and Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick, are offering about 2.6 million shares. The company won't receive any proceeds from shares sold by its officers and founders.