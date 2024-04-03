Robin Walter's 'Little Mercy' receives poetry academy's First Book Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Walter’s “Little Mercy,” a debut collection of verse that celebrates the natural world, has won the 2024 Academy of American Poets’ First Book Award.

Walter will receive $5,000 and a six-week residency in Umbria, Italy. Her book will be published next year by Graywolf Press, an independent publisher whose authors have included Maggie Smith, Elizabeth Alexander and former U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith. The academy itself plans to purchase thousands of copies and distribute them to members.