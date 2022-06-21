Rob Gronkowski retires, won't join Tom Brady for 3rd season

“Love you as a man, teammate and friend,” Brady wrote on Gronkowski’s post. “One of a kind in every way.”

The Buccaneers and Brady were hoping Gronkowski would play another season. But Tampa prepared for his departure in the draft by selecting tight ends Cade Otton in the fourth round and Ko Kieft in the sixth round. Veteran tight end Cameron Brate also remains with the Buccaneers.

“Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “It is always difficult to see a great player walk away from the game when he is still enjoying that kind of success, but the overwhelming emotions I feel today are gratitude and respect for one of the greatest tight ends who ever played the game.”

The fun-loving Gronkowski will be tough to replace. He was not only one of the league’s best pass-catching tight ends but also among the best blockers at his position. Gronk was known for his toughness, playing physical and through injuries.

His jovial personality made him one of the league’s most popular players and a natural for a broadcasting job.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN it wouldn't surprise him if Brady called and talked him out of retirement at some point during the season. Brady himself ended a 40-day retirement in March to play his 23rd season.

But for now, Gronk has spiked his last football in an NFL game.

He ends his career — again — with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season. He had 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs in the postseason.

___

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement again, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File) Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rob Gronkowski arrives for the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement again, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez