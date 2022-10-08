Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Rivian is aiming to take advantage of a growing appetite among consumers and investors for electric vehicles. It is among a long line of companies, both new and old, trying to peel away market share from Tesla.

It went public last year, and its market value quickly soared past that of Ford and General Motors to become the second-most valuable U.S. automaker behind Tesla. But that is no longer the case: The company's stock is down 67% so far this year.

Last month, Rivian said it was partnering with Mercedes-Benz to build a factory in Europe that will produce electric vans for both companies.