River ferry sinks in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

A Taliban official said that at least 20 people were killed as a river ferry sank in eastern Afghanistan

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 38 minutes ago
X

ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least 20 people were killed when a boat sank while crossing a river in eastern Afghanistan Saturday morning, a Taliban official said.

Quraishi Badlon, provincial director of the information and culture department in Nangarhar province, said that the boat sank while crossing a river in Mohmand Dara district, killing 20 people including women and children.

Badlon said that the boat was carrying 25 people, according to village residents, of whom five survived.

So far five bodies have been retrieved including a man, a woman, two boys and a girl, said the Nangarhar health department in a statement. It added that a medical team and ambulances were sent to the area.

The officials didn’t provide details on the cause of the accident and said that rescuers are still searching for other bodies.

Residents of the area frequently use locally made boats to travel between villages and local markets.

In Other News
1
US defense secretary says war with China neither imminent nor...
2
China says it's 'hard to meet' discussions on Russia-Ukraine war...
3
South Africa's ruling ANC is on the brink of losing its majority in a...
4
Voting begins in the last round of India's election, a referendum on...
5
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top