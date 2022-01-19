Rivals say Macron is using EU as springboard for French vote

Echoing some French voters' concerns, he also called on the EU to install a “decent” minimum salary across the bloc and work on reducing inequalities and fighting discrimination. He said it's time for the EU to “take action” to meet its environmental ambitions, including the bloc’s commitment to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

As the French far-right put immigration and security at the heart of the presidential campaign, Macron vowed to reinforce the EU 's external borders and dismantle smugglers networks. He also called on the EU to quickly draw up a new security plan containing proposals to help ease tensions with Russia. There are mounting concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine despite his denials of any such plans.

“We must meet the conditions to reach sovereignty, which means being more independent from Russia,” he said.

A series of French lawmakers addressed Macron’s remarks with multiple references to April's presidential election, suggesting that he is promoting his candidacy rather than caring about EU issues.

French Green lawmaker Yannick Jadot — who is running in France's presidential election — told Macron “you undoubtedly made a nice speech ... except you have been presiding over France for five years. You must be held accountable... You will go down in history as the president of climate inaction."

Far-right EU lawmaker Jordan Bardella, a member of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, also spoke out.

“The presidential election will decide of the future of France, but also of the future of the whole Europe. How can you claim you’ll bring Europe together when you have been until the end the one widening divisions in France?” he asked Macron.

“For France and for Europe, it is essential that your term remains a single term,” Bardella added.

Far-left lawmaker Manon Aubry of the Rebel France party criticized Macron’s presidential actions as reflecting “arrogance, powerlessness and scheming.”

“The French presidency (of the EU) should not be an electoral stepping stone,” she said.

In response, Macron denied that his domestic ambitions play any role in the French presidency of the EU Council.

“What a shame to transform that (parliament) into the (French) National Assembly,” an EU lawmaker from Macron’s party, Stéphane Séjourné, said.

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the European Parliament Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the European Parliament Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, greets Parliament members at the end of his speech at the European Parliament Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, greets Parliament members at the end of his speech at the European Parliament Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

