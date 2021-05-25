Rip-off: Indians pitcher Plesac breaks thumb removing shirt

Plesac will be driven from Detroit to Cleveland on Tuesday evening, then travel to Dayton, Ohio, to see Dr. Thomas J. Graham.

Plesac, who is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts, was placed on the restricted list in August for violating team COVID-19 protocols.

The Indians' roster has taken quite a few hits this month.

Right-hander RHP Triston McKenzie, who walked an AL-high 30 in 31 1/3 innings, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. One of the organization’s top prospects, the 23-year-old McKenzie went 1-3 with a 6.89 ERA and 44 strikeouts in seven starts and one relief appearance.

Slugger Franmil Reyes will be out for between five and seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain after getting hurt last weekend in Minnesota. Catcher Roberto Pérez had surgery for a broken right thumb earlier this month, and is on the 60-day injured list.

