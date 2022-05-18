Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour without animal acts

Ringling also wants to "tell the personal stories of the performers," she said.

“Our performers dedicate their lives to doing oftentimes risky, very technically challenging and athletic performances, and they do it because they are passionate about it," she said. “And we want our audience to know more about them to understand how they trained, where they came from, what inspired them to create and develop this particular skill."

The circus took down its tents after years of declining ticket sales as customers became conflicted about its treatment of circus animals. Costly court battles led to the end of elephant acts in 2016. People for Ethical Treatment of Animals praised the “animal-free revamp" in a statement Wednesday.

Since the closure, it became clear that the circus still “holds a special place in people’s hearts,” Feld Grossman said.

“Any time I meet someone and I tell them something about what I do, they tell me their personal story about Ringling and the first time they went, or the most memorable time that they went. That’s something that confirms to us, that validates that we have something special here," she said.

“It’s going to be really special for parents to bring their children and to bring the grandparents as well, and to have that continuity across generations of enjoying a kind of entertainment that has been around for so long but still speaks to today.”