springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
“The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback — without animal acts _ five years after shutting down it’s three-ring circus

MIAMI (AP) — "The Greatest Show on Earth" is making a comeback — without animal acts — five years after shutting down its three-ring circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday.

The interactive, live show will launch in September 2023, celebrating performers from around the world “displaying incredible feats that push the limits of human potential," the Florida-based company said in a news release.

A global talent search seeks acts to bring the 360-degree show to life as a unique interactive experience for each audience, the company said.

Rehearsals are set to begin June 23 for a 50-city North American tour.

The circus ended its 146-year run in January 2017 when ticket sales declined after customers became conflicted about animal acts, and costly court battles with animal rights activists led to the end of elephant acts in 2016. Officials hinted at the comeback last October.

In Other News
1
Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack
2
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing
3
Eric Clapton cancels shows after testing positive for COVID
4
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue
5
With Roe in doubt, some fear tech surveillance of pregnancy
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top