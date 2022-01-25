Rihanna's foundation donates $15 million to climate justice

The “We Found Love” singer Tuesday announced the donation to 18 climate justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and the United States, including the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna said in a statement, adding that is the reason her foundation prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work.