Rights groups urge Yemen's Houthis to end Taiz blockade

"The siege of Taiz has become nothing more than a card on the negotiating table,” said Radhya Al-Mutwakel Chairperson of Mwatana for Human Rights.

Reopening the roads of Taiz and other provinces are part of the U.N.-brokered truce between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government, which initially took effect earlier in April and extended twice till earlier September.

Several rounds of U.N.-facilitated negotiations in the Jordanian capital of Amman failed to produce an agreement to ease the Houthi blockade of Taiz. In July, the rebels have rejected a U.N. proposal of a gradual reopening of Taiz roads, according to the U.N. mission in Yemen.

The blockade is part of Yemen’s brutal civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try restore the internationally recognized government to power.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and over the years turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. More than 150,000 people have been killed, including over 14,500 civilians.