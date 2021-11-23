Rights groups demand ICC probe into Libya migrant abuses

Rights groups that sent the file to the ICC said in a statement that it is based on interviews with 14 survivors who are now in safety outside Libya and on reports by the United Nations and other organizations. It says that migrants in Libya face a “continuous cycle of abuse that is both widespread and systematic.”

They say that exploitation of migrants including “enslavement, extortion and torture has become an important source of revenue in Libya’s conflict economy.”

The ICC opened an investigation in Libya a decade ago amid a violent crackdown on dissent by former dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The longtime strongman was among those named as a suspect by the court but was captured and killed by rebels before he could be brought to justice in The Hague.

The court also has filed charges against Gadhafi's son Seif al-Islam linked to his alleged role in the 2011 crackdown. He has never been handed to the court and earlier this month announced his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month.

The global court does not have its own police force to arrest suspects, instead relying on cooperation from individual states. Libya is not one of the 123 member states of the Hague-based court, which opened its investigation in the country following a request from the United Nations Security Council.

The ICC is a court of last resort that takes on cases where countries are unwilling or unable to prosecute crimes.

“We strongly believe that only the ICC can address the complexity of the criminal system aimed at exploiting the human suffering of the migrants and refugees in Libya," said Chantal Meloni, Senior Legal Advisor at the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights.

She called on the court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, "to finally take the necessary steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

