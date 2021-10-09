Ridder, Ford help No. 5 Cincinnati rout Temple 52-3

They took advantage of a Temple mistake when Jadan Blue's muffed punt was recovered by Ja'von Hicks at the 13. Two plays later, Alec Pierce caught a 9-yard touchdown pass for a 10-0 lead. Pierce had six catches for 93 yards.

Ford had an 8-yard touchdown run to help the Bearcats build a 17-3 lead at halftime.

On the first snap of the second half, Ford found a gaping hole and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown that made it 24-3.

Temple muffed another punt and the Bearcats cashed in with Tyler Scott's 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown that made it 31-3.

D'wan Mathis who threw for 614 yards and five touchdowns in Temple's previous two games, was held to 120 yards passing with an interception. He was sacked five times.

The Owls’ only points came on a career-long 55-yard field goal by freshman Rory Bell. It was the longest field goal by a Temple kicker since Don Bitterlich hit from 56 yards against Akron in 1975.

UP NEXT

Temple: At South Florida on Oct. 23.

Cincinnati: Hosts Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 16.

