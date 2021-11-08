Richard Madden, Salma Hayek support 'Eternals' love scene

“It’s a beautiful insight into this world,” he continued. “And you know, in our heads as actors, I can think it’s very much less about superheroes doing this thing and more about two characters sharing an intimate moment.”

The film won the weekend box office, earning $71 million domestically, but has divided critics and audiences more than any previous Marvel Studios film.

Sexually suggestive scenes have not been shown in previous Marvel projects — especially since most of those films draw kid viewers. There was a one-night stand between Tony Stark and a journalist in 2008’s “Iron Man,” but nothing risque was shown.

“Eternals” carries a PG-13 rating in part because of “brief sexuality.”

Salma Hayek, who plays superhero Ajak, calls Zhao a very “elegant filmmaker.” She said the director's perspective about love and sex is different.

“There is an elegance to it,” said Salma Hayek, who believes the scene fits in with the film’s overall themes, which also include a same-sex kiss. The actor said the film explores love and it being represented in “different realms.”

“It is the love between a man and a women, the love between a man and a man,” Hayek continued. “The love of duty. The love of planet Earth, the love of friendship, the love of parenthood. You know, it explores love in many different ways. Why wouldn’t there be a love scene.”

Caption Gemma Chan, left, and Richard Madden pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eternals' on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Gemma Chan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eternals' on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Caption Gemma Chan, left, and Richard Madden pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eternals' on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Gemma Chan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eternals' on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption This image released by Marvel Studios shows,, from left, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Don Lee in a scene from "Eternals." (Marvel Studios-Disney via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited