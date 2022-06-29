Rice fields dry up as Italy's drought lingers on

The lack of rainfall has brought governors of various Italian regions to declare a state of emergency in order to conserve water and coordinate the management of minimal resources.

The region’s main water sources, the rivers Po and Dora Baltea, are eight times lower than the average seasonal levels, according to the West Sesia irrigation association, which regulates water distribution through the maze of channels which snake through the rice fields.

“From the river Po, we were supposed to receive a flow rate of 160,000 liters (42,270 gallons) per second, while we currently have an approximate flow rate between 30,000 and 60,000 liters (7,925 to 15,850 gallons) per second,” said Stefano Bondesa, president of the West Sesia association.

As a result of the water shortage, Bondesa was forced to take a few unpopular decisions, recently ruling to stop irrigating poplars, fruit trees and second crops to give priority to rice.

Tensions are starting to arise between upstream and downstream regions along the river basin and between hydroelectric plants and farmers who are all vying for the same dwindling resource. It's feared larger conflicts could be next if rainfall doesn't relieve empty Italian reservoirs soon.

Even Italy's wealthiest city is feeling the effects of drought. The mayor of Milan signed an ordinance Saturday turning off the spigots of public decorative fountains to save water.

Milan’s Archbishop, Mario Delpini, made a pilgrimage on Saturday to pray for “the gift of rain.” Delpini visited three churches that serve the farming communities on the outskirts of Milan. He recited the Rosary and used holy water to bless a field in front of the St. Martin Olearo di Mediglia church.

It seemed his prayers were at least partially heard on Tuesday as Milan and part of northern Italy were temporarily relieved by several scattered showers.

But most areas are continuing to worsen. Among the stretch of sand between the Po and Ticino rivers, a river-bed-turned-beach has attracted local residents looking for a sunbathing spot.

Piero Mercanti, who now frequents the sandy river bed with his partner, has been keeping an eye on receding water levels.

“We stuck some wooden sticks in the ground last Sunday, to measure how much the river was withdrawing in one week,” he said. On his return a week later, he noted that the river withdrew by an additional 26 steps.

Italy’s drought is threatening some 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in agriculture, an Italian farm lobby said this week. Italy’s confederation of agricultural producers estimates the loss of 30-40% of the seasonal harvest.

While unusual heat and lack of rainfall are to blame for the current crisis, Italy has a notoriously wasteful water infrastructure that national statistics agency estimates loses 42% of drinking water from distribution networks each year, in large part due to old and poorly maintained pipes.

Italy’s civil protection agency is gathering information from regions and various national ministries to propose a broader state of emergency for affected regions. Hundreds of towns and cities across the north have already passed various orders calling for responsible water use in a bid to avoid the use of rationing.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Combined Shape Caption Rice farmer Giovanni Daghetta gestures as he stands on on a completely dried rice field, in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the river Po valley and jeopardizing the harvest of the premium rice used for risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Rice farmer Giovanni Daghetta gestures as he stands on on a completely dried rice field, in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the river Po valley and jeopardizing the harvest of the premium rice used for risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption People relax at sunset on the Po riverbed next to Ponte della Becca (Becca Bridge) in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. Italy's largest river, which is turning into a long stretch of sand due to the lack of rain, is leaving the Lomellina rice flats — nestled between the river Po and the Alps — without the necessary water to flood the paddies. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption People relax at sunset on the Po riverbed next to Ponte della Becca (Becca Bridge) in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. Italy's largest river, which is turning into a long stretch of sand due to the lack of rain, is leaving the Lomellina rice flats — nestled between the river Po and the Alps — without the necessary water to flood the paddies. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Rice farmer Giovanni Daghetta stands on a dried rice field, as he makes a call with a smartphone in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting the rice paddies of the river Po valley, jeopardizing the precious harvest of the Italian premium rice used for the tasty risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Rice farmer Giovanni Daghetta stands on a dried rice field, as he makes a call with a smartphone in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting the rice paddies of the river Po valley, jeopardizing the precious harvest of the Italian premium rice used for the tasty risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Boat houses sit on the Po river, in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The largest Italian river Po is turning into a long stretch of sand due to the lack of rain, leaving the Lomellina rice flats without the water necessary to flood the paddies. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Boat houses sit on the Po river, in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The largest Italian river Po is turning into a long stretch of sand due to the lack of rain, leaving the Lomellina rice flats without the water necessary to flood the paddies. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A water gauge plunges in the sand of the Po riverbed under Ponte della Becca (Becca Bridge), in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The largest Italian river Po is turning into a long stretch of sand due to the lack of rain, leaving the Lomellina rice flats without the water necessary to flood the paddies. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A water gauge plunges in the sand of the Po riverbed under Ponte della Becca (Becca Bridge), in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The largest Italian river Po is turning into a long stretch of sand due to the lack of rain, leaving the Lomellina rice flats without the water necessary to flood the paddies. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Rice farmer Giovanni Daghetta walks on a rice field as the dewatering pump gets water from a channel to a dried rice field, in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting the rice paddies of the river Po valley, jeopardizing the precious harvest of the Italian premium rice used for the tasty risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Rice farmer Giovanni Daghetta walks on a rice field as the dewatering pump gets water from a channel to a dried rice field, in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting the rice paddies of the river Po valley, jeopardizing the precious harvest of the Italian premium rice used for the tasty risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Rice fields grow as a dewatering pump gets water from a channel to irrigate it, in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting the rice paddies of the river Po valley, jeopardizing the precious harvest of the Italian premium rice used for the tasty risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Rice fields grow as a dewatering pump gets water from a channel to irrigate it, in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting the rice paddies of the river Po valley, jeopardizing the precious harvest of the Italian premium rice used for the tasty risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Archbishop Mario Delpini blesses a field with holy water in front of the San Martino Olearo church, in Mediglia, northern Italy, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Delpini visited three churches that serve the farming communities on the outskirts of Milan during the worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Archbishop Mario Delpini blesses a field with holy water in front of the San Martino Olearo church, in Mediglia, northern Italy, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Delpini visited three churches that serve the farming communities on the outskirts of Milan during the worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption The feather of a bird lies on a completely dried rice field, in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the river Po valley and jeopardizing the harvest of the premium rice used for risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption The feather of a bird lies on a completely dried rice field, in Mortara, Lomellina area, Italy, Monday, June 27, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the river Po valley and jeopardizing the harvest of the premium rice used for risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Boys paddle on low water levels of the Naviglio Grande river channel in Milan, Italy, Thursday, June 23, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the river Po valley and jeopardizing the harvest of the premium rice used for risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Boys paddle on low water levels of the Naviglio Grande river channel in Milan, Italy, Thursday, June 23, 2022. The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the river Po valley and jeopardizing the harvest of the premium rice used for risotto. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno